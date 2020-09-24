Iowa City bans the feeding of deer in city limits

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa City city council approved an ordinance at its Tuesday meeting prohibiting the feeding of deer within city limits.

The council said the decision was made because fed deer are more likely to starve, can transmit chronic wasting disease and are more likely to be in residential areas – contributing to vehicle collisions.

See the full ordinance here.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.