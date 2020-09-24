Advertisement

Groundbreaking for new Marion Public Library set for October 1

The city said the existing Marion Public Library would close permanently following the derecho.
The city said the existing Marion Public Library would close permanently following the derecho.
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - An event to break ground on Marion’s new public library and begin the fundraising campaign is now scheduled for 4 p.m. on October 1.

City leaders, Chamber ambassadors, board members and library staff will be at the outdoor event at the Katz Lot, in the 1100 block of 6th Avenue in Uptown Marion.

Those who wish to attend can park in the current Marion Public Library lot, on 11th Street next to City Square Park and along 6th Avenue.

Masks are encouraged and social distancing will be practiced during the event.

The new library will be a 50,000 square foot, $18 million facility. That’s twice the size of the existing public library.

The city expects the library to open in March 2022.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

Six Iowa schools honored as National Blue Ribbon Schools

Updated: 5 minutes ago
Six Iowa schools have been recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2020.

Iowa

Willie Ray’s Q Shack to receive $25,000 award from national program

Updated: 45 minutes ago
Credit Card Company Discover said its awarding $25,000 to Willie Ray’s Q Shack in Cedar Rapids as part of its “Eat it Forward” program.

Coronavirus

1,341 COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths reported in Iowa Thursday

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 1,341 more COVID-19 cases and six more deaths in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

Iowa

Fort Dodge man held in fatal shooting of 18-year-old woman

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A Fort Dodge man has been charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting last weekend of a woman there.

Latest News

Iowa

New unemployment claims increase in Iowa last week

Updated: 2 hours ago
Iowa Workforce Development is reporting a total of 6,601 initial unemployment claims were filed in Iowa between September 13 and September 19. That’s an increase of nearly 2,000 claims from the previous reporting period.

Iowa

Some facilities reopen at Pleasant Creek State Recreation Area following derecho

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is reporting campgrounds, cabins, and shelters have reopened at Pleasant Creek State Recreation Area after being closed due to storm damage caused by the derecho in August.

Iowa

Marshall County FEMA Disaster Recovery Center to close October 3

Updated: 3 hours ago
A FEMA Disaster Recovery Center is scheduled to close in Marshalltown at 6 p.m. on October 3.

News

Missouri Governor and wife test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
The governor of Missouri and his wife have both tested positive for COVID-19.

Iowa

Dozens gather in Grinnell for vigil to remember Michael Williams

Updated: 3 hours ago
Dozens gathered for a vigil in memory of a man found dead and burned in a ditch in Jasper County last week.

Iowa

Poll shows more Iowans disapprove of Gov. Reynolds handling of pandemic than approve

Updated: 4 hours ago
More Iowans disapprove of Gov. Reynolds handling of the coronavirus pandemic than approve, according to a new Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll released on Thursday.