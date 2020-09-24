Groundbreaking for new Marion Public Library set for October 1

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - An event to break ground on Marion’s new public library and begin the fundraising campaign is now scheduled for 4 p.m. on October 1.

City leaders, Chamber ambassadors, board members and library staff will be at the outdoor event at the Katz Lot, in the 1100 block of 6th Avenue in Uptown Marion.

Those who wish to attend can park in the current Marion Public Library lot, on 11th Street next to City Square Park and along 6th Avenue.

Masks are encouraged and social distancing will be practiced during the event.

The new library will be a 50,000 square foot, $18 million facility. That’s twice the size of the existing public library.

The city expects the library to open in March 2022.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.