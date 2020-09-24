Advertisement

Fort Dodge man held in fatal shooting of 18-year-old woman

(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
FORT DODGE, Iowa (AP) — A Fort Dodge man has been charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting last weekend of a woman there.

The Messenger reports that 18-year-old Denharrio Lewil appeared in a Webster County court on the charge Wednesday, when his bond was set at $1 million cash.

Lewil stands accused in the death of 18-year-old Jlynn Beason, of Fort Dodge.

Police say the shooting happened early Sunday morning when Lewil and Beason’s brother got into an argument.

Police say Lewill pulled a gun and shot several times at the car Beason’s brother was in.

Beason, who was also in the car, was hit by at least one of the bullets. Beason was taken to a local hospital, then to a Des Moines hospital, where she died Tuesday.

