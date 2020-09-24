Former Plymouth County deputy faces felony charges

LEMARS, Iowa (KCRG) - A former Plymouth County Sheriff’s deputy is facing felony charges.

On Thursday, September 24, 2020, former Plymouth County Deputy Aaron Leusink was taken into custody by agents with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. Leusink has been charged with multiple criminal charges related to burglaries and thefts that occurred while he was employed as a Plymouth County Sheriff’s deputy between December 2017 and January 2020.

On April 16, 2020, the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office, while conducting a review of their internal records, became aware of potential criminal acts that involved Leusink. At that time, Plymouth County Sheriff Mike VanOtterloo requested that the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation review and handle the investigation.

Leusink was terminated on April 23, 2020, from the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office

The following are charges pending against Leusink: 1 count of Burglary 1st Degree (Class B Felony), 2 counts of Burglary in the 2nd Degree (Class C Felony), 2 counts of Burglary in the 3rd Degree (Class D Felony), Felonious Misconduct in Office (Class D Felony), Unlawful Possession of Prescription Drugs (Serious Misdemeanor), 1 count of theft in the 4th Degree (Serious Misdemeanor), 3 Counts of theft in the 5th Degree (Simple Misdemeanor).

A $30,000.00 cash or surety bond has been set for Leusink.

