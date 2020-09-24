Advertisement

Fatal crash on Interstate 380 North of 29th Street NE

By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police officers and firefighters were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Interstate 380 northbound just north of 29th Street NE at 3:25 p.m. on Thursday, September 24.

Based on preliminary information, a full-size sport utility vehicle lost control on the interstate, struck a pole, rolled over, and ended up in the ditch. Officers and firefighters arrived on the scene to find an adult male victim that had been ejected from the vehicle.

Police officers, firefighters, and Area Ambulance Service personnel assessed the victim. The victim sustained life-threatening injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

There is an ongoing investigation by Police Department accident reconstruction specialists. The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of family members.

U.S. Interstate 380 northbound between the area of 29th Street and 32nd Street NE will have lane reductions during the accident investigation process.

