Family of Hiawatha man wanting justice after his murder

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A Hiawatha woman is getting frustrated that police have not arrested anyone for the murder of her husband.

The Linn County Attorney described it as a “gun battle” in Hiawatha that killed Joshua Lathrop last May. The 32-year-old leaves behind a wife and four children.

It happened at Sunset Village Mobile Home Park where Lathrop lived. Three other people were wounded in the gunfire. Hiawatha Police and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are handling the incident.

Sarah Lathrop says it all started as an argument that led to a senseless acts of violence. She says there’s witnesses who saw a person kill her husband, but no charges have been filed.

“We had eyewitnesses at the scene who said that was the man who had the gun that was who shot him,” she said. “And still, he hasn’t spent a day in jail.”

Lathrop and her kids visit a makeshift memorial for Joshua Lathrop every day. It’s near where the shooting happened. She gets emotional looking at the flowers and things that reminds her of her husband.

“It’s sad,” she said. “You know I spent 20 years of my life with him, I don’t know how to live without him.”

She remembers Josh for his love of sports, but more importantly, his love for his family. He worked two jobs to provide for them.

“He wanted better for the kids then what we had. He wanted something better for them,” she said. “He worked his butt off to try to make sure that happened for them.”

Her sadness is slowly turning to frustration. She’s wondering why no arrest has been made. She says she gets the run around when she reaches out.

“The DCI is saying the DA’s office is working on it. The DA”s office saying the DCI has it," she said. “It pretty much just them placing blame on one another for why things aren’t happening.”

That’s the answer TV-9 got, too. The Linn County Attorney’s Office says it is waiting for the investigation to finish.

“We are reviewing some of the forensics evidence,” said Richard Rahn with DCI. “And then compiling the report and then discussing the investigation with the county attorney.”

Hiawatha Police is smaller and doesn’t see many murders. That’s where the DCI is able to step in and help.

“We have the expedience and the manpower and the resources to be able to assist with the local departments who again normally don’t have to work those types of cases,” said Rahn.

Lathrop thinks it’s moving too slowly. She says it will never giver her closure, but an arrest could give her kids peace of mind.

“The kids are afraid to be outside alone. They’re afraid to go places at night,” she said. “They’re afraid to be kids because of what happened in their community.”

Hiawatha Police Chief Dennis Marks says the public is not at risk. Also, Linn County Attorney Jerry Vander Sanden says the Iowa DCI are in the process of sending a complete file of the investigation to him so he can review it in the near future.

