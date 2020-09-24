Dubuque man pleads guilty to distributing heroin that caused overdose

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man who sold heroin that caused a near-fatal overdose pled guilty today in federal court in Cedar Rapids.

Michael Jerome Greenwood, age 26, from Dubuque, was convicted of one count of distributing heroin near a playground.

In a plea agreement, Greenwood admitted that he sold heroin in Dubuque between 2016 and 2018. In August 2018, Greenwood sold $100 worth of heroin to two women. After using the heroin, one of the women lost consciousness and started having trouble breathing. The woman’s family members rushed her to the hospital, where she was revived with Narcan, saving her life.

Greenwood also admitted in the plea agreement that he sometimes requested sexual favors from his customers in exchange for heroin.

Greenwood remains in the custody of the United States Marshal pending sentencing. Greenwood faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 1-year imprisonment and a possible maximum sentence of 40 years' imprisonment, a $2,000,000 fine, and a lifetime of supervised release following any imprisonment.

