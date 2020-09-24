Advertisement

Dozens gather in Grinnell for vigil to remember Michael Williams

Published: Sep. 24, 2020
GRINNELL, Iowa (KCCI) - Dozens gathered for a vigil in memory of a man found dead and burned in a ditch in Jasper County last week.

They held it Wednesday night at the United Church in Grinnell for 44-year-old Michael Williams.

People dropped off LED candles and tied balloons to trees.

His children and ex-wife dressed in Williams' favorite color, purple.

Family and friends stood alongside them--even those who didn’t know Williams personally.

Those who attended say the vigil wasn’t about Williams' last moments but about remembering his best ones.

Investigators say there is no evidence race played a role in Williams' death.

Four people are now charged in connection to the case.

Steven Vogel is charged with murder. Julia Cox, Roy Garner, and Cody Johnson face charges of abuse of a corpse. Cox is Vogel’s mother.

See the full story on KCCI’s website.

