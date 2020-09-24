Advertisement

Convicted felon from Dyersville sentenced to federal prison for unlawfully possessing a gun

Generic image of a gun
Generic image of a gun(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A multiple-time convicted felon who unlawfully possessed guns was sentenced today to more than five years in federal prison.

Allen Osterkamp, age 29, from Dyersville, Iowa, received the prison term after a March 5, 2020, guilty plea to being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

At the guilty plea, Osterkamp admitted he unlawfully possessed a stolen gun in March 2017. At the sentencing hearing, Osterkamp admitted he actually possessed more than eight guns around March 2017. Osterkamp had previously been convicted of multiple felony offenses, including possessing a precursor with intent to manufacture meth, operating a motor vehicle without consent, and multiple convictions for theft. Osterkamp also had two prior convictions for domestic abuse. 

Osterkamp was sentenced in Cedar Rapids to 70 months' imprisonment. He must also serve a three-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system. 

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN).

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

Miller, AGs reach $60 million settlement reached over surgical mesh devices

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Attorney General Tom Miller announced a settlement by 48 states and the District of Columbia with C.R. Bard, Inc. and its parent company Becton, Dickinson and Co. requiring payment of $60 million for the deceptive marketing of transvaginal surgical mesh devices.

Iowa

Vice President Mike Pence to speak in Des Moines

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Vice President of the United States Mike Pence will be speaking at an event dubbed “Faith in Leadership, America’s Need for Revival” at the Community Choice Credit Union Convention Center in Des Moines, Iowa, on Thursday, October 1.

Local

UNI and University of Iowa partner to assist in launching startup businesses

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KCRG Staff
The University of Northern Iowa is partnering with the University of Iowa to bring a seven-week course to local innovators as part of a continued effort to build upon Iowa’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Local

City of Marion storm response update

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KCRG Staff
The City of Marion is close to having completed the first pass of tree debris collection following the August 10th derecho.

Latest News

Local

Belle Plaine Man arrested after assaulting a police officer

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Belle Plaine Police arrested Lewis Charles Burns, 36, of Belle Plaine on charges of Assault on Peace Officer (aggravated misdemeanor), Interference With Official Acts (serious misdemeanor), and Domestic Abuse Assault (simple misdemeanor).

Iowa

Former Plymouth County deputy faces felony charges

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KCRG Staff
On Thursday, September 24, 2020, former Plymouth County Deputy Aaron Leusink was taken into custody by agents with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. Leusink has been charged with multiple criminal charges related to burglaries and thefts that occurred while he was employed as a Plymouth County Sheriff’s deputy between December 2017 and January 2020.

Local

Iowa fines beef plant $957 after huge coronavirus outbreak

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Iowa regulators have issued their first citation to a meatpacking plant with a large coronavirus outbreak that sickened its workforce. The $957 fine was for a minor record-keeping violation. Inspection records show the outbreak at the Iowa Premium Beef Plant in Tama in April resulted in 338 of the plant’s 850 workers testing positive for the virus. That’s 80 more than the state previously acknowledged.

Local

Test of Johnson County Emergency Notification System (JCENS) to take place this Friday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
The Johnson County Joint Emergency Communications Center (JECC) and the Johnson County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) will conduct a test of the Johnson County Emergency Notification System (JCENS) on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020.

Local

Woman who helped a man get dose of heroin and fentanyl that caused his death sentenced to federal prison

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
The victim overdosed for hours in front of her before dying

Local

Cedar Rapids woman sentenced to federal prison after lying to the grand jury

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
A woman who lied to a federal grand jury about her boyfriend’s drug use was sentenced to federal prison.