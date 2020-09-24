Convicted felon from Dyersville sentenced to federal prison for unlawfully possessing a gun

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A multiple-time convicted felon who unlawfully possessed guns was sentenced today to more than five years in federal prison.

Allen Osterkamp, age 29, from Dyersville, Iowa, received the prison term after a March 5, 2020, guilty plea to being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

At the guilty plea, Osterkamp admitted he unlawfully possessed a stolen gun in March 2017. At the sentencing hearing, Osterkamp admitted he actually possessed more than eight guns around March 2017. Osterkamp had previously been convicted of multiple felony offenses, including possessing a precursor with intent to manufacture meth, operating a motor vehicle without consent, and multiple convictions for theft. Osterkamp also had two prior convictions for domestic abuse.

Osterkamp was sentenced in Cedar Rapids to 70 months' imprisonment. He must also serve a three-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN).

