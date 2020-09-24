Clarke football faces tough tasks during pandemic as a new program

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - During Saturday’s opener against Benedictine College, you would think Clarke University is dealing with same issues like every other college football program across the country. The University isn’t allowing fans at games, plus coaches and players were wearing masks on the sidelines.

However, not every school is in just its second season as a program like Clarke. The pandemic has created several difficulties for the team as it tries to develop as a program.

“They always say when you start a program, your second year is the year you take the biggest jump,” said Clarke head coach Miguel Regalado. “We still have a bunch of guys -- half of them haven’t played in a football game yet and the other half is true sophomores. So, yeah, it did stunt our growth a little bit.”

Because of the pandemic, the Pride didn’t have any practices in the spring or summer. The team didn’t report until August and had a few short weeks to make the strides it needed as a program to prepare for the season opener.

""Being a new team, I believe that was very tough," said Clarke junior defensive back Kenneth Spaight. “The reps do matter.”

Clarke lost its season opener to Benedictine, 38-0, and will travel to Midamerica Nazarene University

