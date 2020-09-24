City of Marion storm response update

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Marion is close to having completed the first pass of tree debris collection following the August 10th derecho.

The second pass will focus on the collection of non-tree storm debris. Items intended for the landfill must be piled separately from brush and tree debris and should be placed in the right of way between the street and the sidewalk for curbside collection.

Collection will begin on Monday, Sept. 28.

The following items, and other items damaged in the storm, will be collected: Storage sheds, small electric garden tools, children’s outside play buildings, trampolines, swing sets, fencing, roofing materials damaged in the storm (shingles, awnings, gutters), construction materials that were damaged from the storm (siding, drywall, insulation), patio furniture, water damaged items such as mattresses, clothing and carpets, grills (but not propane tanks).

Electronics, appliances and hazardous materials cannot be disposed of at the curb. They must be properly disposed of at the Linn County Solid Waste Agency location on County Home Road.

This program applies only to items damaged by the storm. For appliances such as refrigerators, dryers, washers, dishwashers, etc. that were not damaged by the storm, a bulk item pickup can be scheduled at a later date. This service is currently suspended.

Crews continue to address storm damage throughout the park system. The following parks have reopened to the public: Gill Park, Lowe Park, Thomas Park, Butterfield Park, Waldo’s Rock Park, Taube Park, Ascension Park and Donnelly Park. Except for the trails through Lowe Park, all other trails remain closed for storm clean-up. In addition, Marion’s splash pads are now closed for the season.

The residential Yard Waste Drop-Off Facility has returned to 195 35th Street and will resume normal operations. It will be open weekdays from 7 a.m.-3:15 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m.-4:15 p.m. Compost and wood chips will be available to Marion residents.

