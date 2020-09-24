Center Point Road and 29th Street intersection closure

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Starting on Monday, September 28, 2020, the intersection of Center Point Rd and 29th Street NE will be closed for reconstruction.

Work is scheduled to take approximately two months, weather permitting, and includes new pavement, sidewalk, curb ramps, traffic signals, and new utilities.

The work is associated with the Paving for Progress Center Point Road project that started this spring.

Improvements include replacement of pavement and traffic signals at the 29th Street intersection, medians on 29th near the I-380 ramps, and two-way conversion on Center Point Road between J Avenue and 29th Street (completed over the summer).

The project is scheduled to be completed fall 2020.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.