Advertisement

Cedar Rapids to use CARES Act funding for quarantine-ready shelter

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People without a home after the derecho who need to quarantine can’t stay at shelters in Cedar Rapids, but city officials are hoping to use federal funds to alleviate that issue.

The city has a plan to use $1.2 million in CARES Act funding to open a new facility that could be used for a variety of emergency needs. This one would be permanent, unlike the temporary fix at the Fillmore Building overflow shelter on the northwest side right now. That shelter is already nearing capacity.

On Tuesday, the council approved the move toward securing this new facility. This permanent facility would have the capacity for people who might need to quarantine, as well as serve as a shelter after a disaster and be the ongoing overflow shelter in the winter and serve as a daytime shelter all the time.

“We are crunched for time right now because winter is fast approaching and people still have holes in their roofs and their windows are not boarded or weatherized at all right now, and so that’s going to be put additional strain on shelters I’m assuming as winter comes and people can’t keep their homes heated," J’Nae Peterson, with Waypoint housing services, said.

Sara Buck, the housing programs manager for the city, said the city is hoping to secure emergency shelter grants in January for this project. The city would ask non-profits to submit proposals to run the program, and Linn County would also be involved.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Six businesses cited for violating governor’s rules, which officials say have helped fight virus

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brian Tabick
One of those is Bo James in Iowa City, though local health officials said rules restricting bars have helped.

News

Closing bars has helped slow the spread

Updated: 1 hour ago

Local

Some Iowans still struggling with unemployment benefits due to COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Becky Phelps
Six months into the pandemic, some people are still struggling to collect unemployment benefits.

News

Six months into the pandemic, some people are still struggling to collect unemployment benefits.

Updated: 1 hours ago

Latest News

Iowa

Sculpture honoring famous veteran stands tall at renovated Dubuque Veteran’s Memorial Plaza

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
A 24-feet high sculpture honoring Chaplain Aloysius Schmitt is the latest addition to Dubuque's Veteran's Memorial Plaza.

News

Day 2 of Lucas Jones appeal hearing

Updated: 1 hours ago
The second day of the virtual appeal hearing over the firing of former Cedar Rapids Police Sgt. Lucas Jones wrapped up Wednesday evening.

News

Cedar Rapids to use CARES Act funding to open a new shelter facility

Updated: 2 hours ago
People without a home after the derecho who need to quarantine can't stay at shelters in Cedar Rapids. The city hopes to provide a new, permanent place for them.

Local

4-year-old injured by vehicle in Marion

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
A young child was hurt in an incident involving a vehicle in Marion on Wednesday afternoon, according to law enforcement officials.

Local

Appeal hearing over terminated Cedar Rapids Police Officer ends, closing arguments to be made at later time

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Aaron Hosman
The second day of the virtual appeal hearing over the firing of former Cedar Rapids Police Sgt. Lucas Jones wrapped-up Wednesday evening.

Local

Recreational fire ban lifted in Hiawatha, storm debris not eligible for burning

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Restrictions on recreational fires in another Linn County community have been lited.