Big changes are ahead

Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Summer-like air remains in place for now. Highs stay in the 80s through Saturday. We also see an increase in dew points keeping us a little muggier than we have been. With a cold front pushing through on Saturday and a reinforcing shot of cold air on Tuesday our temperatures will drop. Highs fall to the 50s by the middle of next week with lows in the 30s. This could bring us our first chance for frost this fall.

Updated: 1 hours ago

Updated: 12 hours ago
Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 3:30 PM CDT
Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 4:11 AM CDT
Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 1:47 PM CDT

