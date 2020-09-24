4-year-old injured by vehicle in Marion

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - A young child was hurt in an incident involving a vehicle in Marion on Wednesday afternoon, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 4:20 p.m., Marion Police said that a child was hit by a vehicle in the 2300 block of 31st Street. Officers said the child apparently crossed the street in front of a motorist traveling southbound and was struck by the vehicle.

The child was taken to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries, which were not disclosed. The driver of the vehicle was unhurt.

The Marion Fire Department and Area Ambulance Service assisted in the emergency response.

An investigation into the matter is ongoing.

