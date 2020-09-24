Advertisement

1,341 COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths reported in Iowa Thursday

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 1,341 more COVID-19 cases and six more deaths in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

As of 10:30 a.m. on September 24, the state’s data is showing a total of 83,347 COVID-19 cases and 1,299 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began. The positivity rate is 17.7 percent.

A total of 7,558 tests were reported to have been conducted over the last 24 hours, making the total number of tests conducted 758,501 since the pandemic began.

There are currently a total of 305 patients hospitalized with the virus, with 56 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. Of those patients, 79 are in the ICU and 37 are on ventilators.

