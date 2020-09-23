Advertisement

Warrant issued for Omaha man in Council Bluffs officer shooting case

Ian James Lybarger, 29, of Omaha.
Ian James Lybarger, 29, of Omaha.(Courtesy: Council Bluffs Police Department)
By the Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — Police in western Iowa have issued an arrest warrant for a Nebraska man wanted in connection with a scuffle with a police officer last week that led the officer to fire his gun.

Council Bluffs police said Wednesday in a news release that 29-year-old Ian James Lybarger, of Omaha, Nebraska, is charged with assaulting a police officer and other counts. Police say the incident began when police tried to question Lybarger in a Council Bluffs parking lot Friday night as he got into a car with stolen plates.

Police say Lybarger locked himself in the car and briefly dragged Officer John Kuebler, who was trying to remove him. Police say Kuebler fired his service weapon, but didn’t hit anyone.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Cedar Rapids tree removal company concerned with reputation after false price gouging claims

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Taylor Holt
A Cedar Rapids-based Tree Removal company says some businesses are being accused of price gouging during clean-up from last month’s derecho. But the owner says it’s because they’ve been mistaken for another company with the same exact name.

Local

Judge to rule on absentee ballot lawsuit by Friday

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By the Associated Press
A state court judge says he will rule before the end of the day Friday on whether to halt enforcement of a state law that prohibits county election officials from using information readily available in the voter registration database to fill in missing information on a voter’s absentee ballot request form.

Local

Grassley defends Supreme Court nomination position, says no hypocrisy

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By DAVID PITT, Associated Press and KCRG News Staff
Sen. Charles Grassley is continuing to defend his decision to consider a U.S. Supreme Court justice saying he is not a hypocrite for going back on a statement he made to constituents four years ago.

News

Cedar Rapids tree removal company concerned with reputation after false price gouging claims

Updated: 1 hours ago
A Cedar Rapids-based Tree Removal company says some businesses are being accused of price gouging during clean-up from last month’s derecho. But the owner says it’s because they’ve been mistaken for another company with the same exact name.

Latest News

Local

Cedar Rapids teen accused of stealing guns, giving one to 16-year-old

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
A teenager is accused of stealing two guns from a residence, subsequently passing one on to a younger boy, according to law enforcement officials.

Education

Dubuque County COVID-19 positivity rate above 15%, school district monitoring

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
The 14-day positivity rate of testing for the novel coronavirus in Dubuque County is above the threshold for a potential shift to online-only learning for schools there, but the absentee rate at the county’s largest school district is not yet high enough according to state rules.

Local

Vehicle thefts up around 50% in Cedar Rapids so far this year, police say

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Law enforcement officials in Cedar Rapids are noting a dramatic increase in reported vehicle thefts to date in 2020 and are reminding residents of the steps they can take to avoid being the next victim.

News

Senate committees release report on Hunter Biden conflicts of interest investigation

Updated: 4 hours ago
Iowa senator Chuck Grassley, along with Wisconsin senator Ron Johnson, released a report this morning alleging conflicts of interest between Hunter Biden and the United States.

Iowa

Audit finds Iowa prisons director appointment mishandled

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A state audit released this week asserts that Gov. Kim Reynolds appointed the director of the Iowa Department of Corrections in a process that violated state law.

National

Bus-size asteroid to zoom by Earth, ducking below satellites

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
An asteroid the size of a school bus is headed our way, but NASA says the space rock will zoom safely past Earth on Thursday.