Warm but breezy on Thursday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Lows cool into the mid 50s overnight with increasing cloud cover expected. By Thursday, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies across the area with a small chance for showers. Most of eastern Iowa will stay dry as these rain chances are rather slim, but a few could see a sprinkle or some light rain, mainly through the afternoon hours and mainly to the north. It could be a bit breezy at times as well with SW winds gusting to 25-30 MPH at times.

Above-average temperatures continue over the next couple of days as highs continue to reach into the upper 70s and low 80s. We’ll see another rather small chance for some rain across the area for Saturday with temperatures cooling into next week.

