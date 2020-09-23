Vehicle thefts up around 50% in Cedar Rapids so far this year, police say

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials in Cedar Rapids are noting a dramatic increase in reported vehicle thefts to date in 2020 and are reminding residents of the steps they can take to avoid being the next victim.

Cedar Rapids Police officials said that, through Tuesday, September 22, there have been 403 motor vehicle thefts. For the same period of time to date over the last five years, the city has experienced 270 thefts on average. Thus, this year has seen around a 52% increase so far.

According to officials, nearly 60% of vehicle thefts in the city involve incidents where the vehicle was left with the keys inside or the vehicle still running. In most incidents, the vehicles were unlocked.

Thefts of items from inside of vehicles saw a more modest increase of around 6.5% to date.

Police said that drivers should lock their vehicles, roll up your windows, keep valuables out of plain sight, try to park in well-lit areas, not leave your vehicle running unattended, and use a vehicle alarm if you feel that it is necessary.

