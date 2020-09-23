University of Wisconsin-Platteville taking measures to prevent spread of COVID-19 virus

PLATTEVILLE, Wisconsin (KCRG) - The New York Times listed Platteville, in Wisconsin, as 5th on the list of metro areas in the nation where COVID-19 cases are rising the fastest.

Platteville is home to the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, which hosts almost half of the residents in the city. As of Monday afternoon, U-W Platteville had seen a total of 169 positive COVID-19 cases.

Connor Trocke misses the experience of just being a normal student at the university.

“Pretty much all of my classes have moved online, which is frustrating, but also kind of nice to know that everyone is isolated,” Trocke said.

Trocke noted most students seem to be taking safety measures, like social distancing and wearing face coverings, seriously, but testing is something he would want to see more of.

“Looking at the U-W Platteville updates website it seems that testing is a little bit limited," Trocke said. "There is only so many tests going on per day so increasing the number of tests would help for sure.”

Paul Erickson, U-W Platteville’s public information officer, said they have done testing in phases.

“The first was dealing with those at-risk students trying to get them in and assisted right away,” Erickson said. “Now we go to the second stage which is the widespread testing trying to see if there are any pockets out there any hot spots that we can identify.”

Those who test positive are going into isolation.

“One of our residents halls was scheduled to be remodeled this year,” Erickson said. “We put off the remodeling knowing it would serve as an excellent isolation center, so right now we are still really manageable.”

The university has around 250 rooms designated for isolating students who test positive for the virus.

Erickson said the situation is under control, for the time being.

“Right now our numbers are manageable, knock on wood, and we are going to keep it that way," Erickson said. “We are cautiously optimistic but we also know that, just because right now our numbers are manageable, we cannot just sit back and say, ‘We knocked this one out of the park’; we have to be vigilant.”

