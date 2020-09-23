Advertisement

Trump won’t commit to peaceful transfer of power if he loses

President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a news conference in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Washington.
President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a news conference in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Washington.(Evan Vucci | AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By AAMER MADHANI and KEVIN FREKING, Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is declining to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses the Nov. 3 presidential election.

Trump told reporters on Wednesday that he would “have to see what happens” when asked about whether he’d commit to a peaceful transfer of power. He said, “You know that I’ve been complaining very strongly about the ballots, and the ballots are a disaster.”

The president continued, “Get rid of the ballots and you’ll have a very peaceful -- there won’t be a transfer, frankly. There’ll be a continuation.”

Trump has been pressing a monthslong campaign against mail-in voting, which more states are encouraging to keep voters safe amid the coronavirus pandemic. The president, who uses mail-in voting himself, has baselessly claimed widespread mail voting will lead to massive fraud.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

