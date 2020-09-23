Advertisement

Spirit of The World Chicken Festival lives on by helping make wishes come true

London-Laurel Tourism and local radio station team up to bring the mountains a festival feel
By Lacey Roberts
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - As some festivals continue to be cancelled, one festival that people outside of Eastern Kentucky were looking forward to as well was The World Chicken Festival. This year officials with county and city tourism along with SAM 103.9 decided something needed to be done to keep the spirit alive.

Partnering with local businesses and choosing an organization to sponsor the festival seemed like the right path to take, choosing the ‘Make-A-Wish Foundation’ to join in on the fun. While ‘Make-A-Wish’ is a national organization they are responsible for raising their own funds used for wishes.

“The partnership with the Chicken Festival and London/Laurel Tourism is really important," said Faith Hacker, Senior Advancement Officer for ‘Make-A-Wish’ in Lexington.

Talking with festival organizers Hacker realized people do not know just how many children in our area need a wish."

“This is going to be huge for us to really increase awareness and we thought we could all come together really to commemorate the fact that the Chicken Festival had to be cancelled this year but something good to come out of it,” said Hacker.

This partnership allowed for the Chicken Festival ‘Spirit Competition’ where Wednesday through Friday twenty four businesses show their festival spirit while votes help raise funds to make a wish come true.

And for one seven- year-old, Julie Tate, her wish has already come true. For a camper, but not just for camping.

“She got E. Coli when she was eighteen months old and that turned into HTS. Hemolytic uremic syndrome," said Holly Tate, Julie’s mother. Julie in the ICU for almost two months, Holly began searching for a kidney donor.

“I got the call to come pick up the camper the day after we got the call that they had found her a donor," said Tate. A stranger from Facebook donated her kidney to Julie.

Where does the camper come in? Doctors said Julie needed to be close to the hospital in Lexington to have labs drawn twice a week.

“The anti inflammatory drug that she takes needs to be like at the perfect level; not too low not too high. They’ve adjusted her medicine like four or five times already," Tate explained.

The drive from London to Lexington would not have been feasible.

“So we are living in a camper and she is recovering from her transplant great."

All while Julie and her older brother continue to go to school virtually, which in this case to Holly she is thankful for this option.

“Oh my gosh it could not be more perfect because she can like keep up with her class, do all her school work, and still go to all of her doctor’s appointments," she said.

It looks like in this family, two wishes came true.

If you would like to donate to the ‘Make-A-Wish Foundation’ you can do so here.

