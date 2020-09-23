Advertisement

Senate committees release report on Hunter Biden conflicts of interest investigation

(AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu)
(AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu)(GIM)
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 7:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KCRG) - The Senate Homeland Security and Senate Finance Committee released on Wednesday an 87-page report revealing millions of dollars in questionable financial transactions between Hunter Biden, his associates and foreign individuals.

Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson, the chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, and Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley, the chairman of the Senate Finance Committee worked together in the investigation into potential conflicts of interest while Joe Biden was serving as vice president.

A press release listed some of the investigation’s key findings, which include:

  • In early 2015 former Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine, George Kent raised concerns to officials in Vice President Joe Biden’s office about the perception of a conflict of interest with respect to Hunter Biden’s role on Burisma’s board. Kent’s concerns went unaddressed and in September 2016, he emphasized in an email to his colleagues, “Furthermore, the presence of Hunter Biden on the Burisma board was very awkward for all U.S. officials pushing an anticorruption agenda in Ukraine.”
  • In October 2015, senior State Department official Amos Hochstein raised concerns with Vice President Biden, as well as with Hunter Biden, that Hunter Biden’s position on Burisma’s board enabled Russian disinformation efforts and risked undermining U.S. policy in Ukraine.
  • Hunter Biden was serving on Burisma’s board (supposedly consulting on corporate governance and transparency) when Burisma owner Mykola Zlochevsky allegedly paid a $7 million bribe to officials serving under Ukraine’s prosecutor general, Vitaly Yarema, to “shut the case against Zlochevsky.” George Kent testified that this bribe occurred in December 2014 (seven months after Hunter Biden joined Burisma’s board), and, after learning about it, he and the resident legal adviser reported this allegation to the FBI.
  • In addition to the over four million dollars paid by Burisma to Hunter Biden and his business partner, Devon Archer, for membership on the board,Hunter, his family, and Archer received millions of dollars from foreign nationals with questionable backgrounds.
  • Devon Archer received $142,300 from Kenges Rakishev of Kazakhstan, purportedly for a car, the same day Vice President Joe Biden appeared with Ukrainian Prime Minister Arsemy Yasenyukand addressed Ukrainian legislators in Kyiv regarding Russia’s actions in Crimea.
  • Hunter Biden received a $3.5 million wire transfer from Elena Baturina. Ms. Baturina is the wife (widow) of the former mayor of Moscow.
  • Hunter Biden had business associations with Ye Jianming, Gongwen Dong, and other Chinese nationals linked to the Communist government and People’s Liberation Army. Those associations resulted in millions of dollars in questionable transactions.
  • Hunter Biden opened a bank account with Gongwen Dong that financed a $100,000 global spending spree with James Biden and Sara Biden.
  • Hunter Biden also moved millions of dollars from his law firm to James Biden’s and Sara Biden’s firm. Upon being questioned about the transaction, Sara Biden refused to provide supporting documentation and information to more clearly explain the activity. The bank subsequently closed the account.
  • Hunter Biden paid nonresident women who were nationals of Russia or other Eastern European countries and who appear to be linked to an “Eastern European prostitution or human trafficking ring.”

See the full report here.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Board of Regents to review next year's athletic budgets for Iowa's three public universities

Updated: 48 minutes ago
the Iowa Board of Regents will review next year's athletic budgets for Iowa's three public universities.

Iowa

Neighbors shocked over gruesome details of Grinnell homicide

Updated: 1 hour ago
People who live near a Grinnell home that police said was the site of a gruesome murder said they’re stunned to hear what happened.

Iowa

Crash causes backup on I-380 northbound

Updated: 1 hours ago
The right lane of I-380 northbound is blocked due to a crash from Exit 239 - US 218; I-80. The crash is also causing a backup on I-80.

News

Cindy McCain endorses Joe Biden

Updated: 2 hours ago
The widow of late Republican senator John McCain, Cindy Mccain is endorsing Joe Biden.

Latest News

News

Virtual Cedar Rapids press conference will discuss Biden's future plans

Updated: 2 hours ago
Retired Iowa Senator Tom Harkin is holding a series of virtual press conferences talking about Joe Biden's plan for the pandemic and its aftermath.

News

Health officials investigate surge in COVID-19 cases in northwest Iowa

Updated: 2 hours ago
Iowa health officials are working to determine what's causing a spike in new coronavirus cases in the state's northwest corner.

News

Cedar Rapids making progress on demands from Advocates for Social Justice

Updated: 3 hours ago
Cedar Rapids City officials say progress is being made on some of the demands from the group Advocates for Social Justice

News

Justice Ginsburg to lie in repose in Supreme Court

Updated: 3 hours ago
The late U.S. Supreme court justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg will lie in repose in the Supreme Court today and tomorrow.

Local

Cedar Rapids Police Chief in favor of lessening possession charge as reforms progress

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Sataff
Cedar Rapids city officials said progress is being made on some of the demands on police reform from the group Advocates for Social Justice, while others can only be changed at the state level.

News

Cornell College professor discusses what impact a Supreme Court nomination could have on November election

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Mary Green
The Cook Political Report currently considers the Iowa Senate race a toss-up, describing that either candidate has a good shot at winning.