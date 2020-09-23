Advertisement

NewBo Halloween parade canceled, alternate events planned

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Organizers of the NewBo Halloween Parade said that the event has been canceled, but they are encouraging people to support a different event a week before the holiday.

The annual parade will not take place this year due to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, with organizers hoping to resume the tradition in 2021.

Instead, “A Haunting on Hawkeye Downs” is scheduled for Saturday, October 24, with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. It will feature a socially-distanced drive-in movie, free “ghoulie bags," snacks, glow stuff, and other surprises. The event includes costume contests for people and cars, with the latter being given an award for the best alien spaceship-themed decorations on a vehicle.

Masks will be required for attendees to help limit the spread of COVID-19. A $10 suggested donation is in place per car, though it will not be required. Money raised will benefit derecho relief.

“I wanted the public to come to an event where they felt comfortable,” Peter Durin, the organizer of the event, said. “And with all the events being canceled around the country, Halloween - which I’m passionate about - I thought we could do something that would give the community something to have fun.”

The first movie of the night, Hocus Pocus, will begin at 7:00 p.m. followed by an intermission between where costume awards will be given out. The second movie, the more adult-oriented Van Helsing, starts at 9:00 p.m.

Durin said he is still seeking sponsors and planning help, which can be offered by calling (319) 551-7283 or via email.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

