Judge to rule on absentee ballot lawsuit by Friday

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A state court judge says he will rule before the end of the day Friday on whether to halt enforcement of a state law that prohibits county election officials from using information readily available in the voter registration database to fill in missing information on a voter’s absentee ballot request form.

The law pushed through by Republican lawmakers in June has been challenged in court by two Latino advocacy groups. The state legislature passed HF 2643, a lengthy piece of legislation primarily relating to state and local finances. Near the end of the law, however, is a division which eliminates county auditors' abilities to fill in missing information from an incomplete absentee ballot request form.

Previously, this was something auditor’s offices could, and did, do, using the information available to them in the state’s voter registration database. Now, the auditor’s office will need to attempt to contact the voter by phone, email, or mail within 24 hours of the request being received to inform them of the missing information, and then the voter themselves will have to fill it in. The law prohibits auditors from using the voter registration database to obtain this information.

Supporters say it’s a voter fraud protection measure. The League of United Latin American Citizens and Majority Forward say in their lawsuit that it’s an unfair burden and unconstitutional.

Linn County Auditor Joel Miller agreed with LULAC in July, saying many registered voters do not even list contact information like email or phone numbers in their registration. This led to Miller’s pre-populating absentee ballot requests his office sent to voters in his county, which were later invalidated by a judge following a lawsuit from President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign.

