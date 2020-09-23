Advertisement

Halloween attractions adapt for the pandemic

By Becky Phelps
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CENTRAL CITY, Iowa (KCRG) -The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released guidelines encouraging people not to participate in many popular Halloween traditions this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Activities they recommended skipping include trick or treating and attending indoor costume parties or haunted houses. Instead, it’s suggesting low-risk activities like decorating your house or pumpkin carving.

Dr. Theresa Brennan, University of Iowa Healthcare’s chief medical officer, said, during a pandemic, there’s always a risk with crowds. She said typical fall activities can be made safer by staying in small groups and being outdoors.

“We should follow those safety practices," Brennan said. “Keep your distances, cover your mouth, wash your hands with soap. Carry hand hygiene gel. Working a mask into the costume, that would be kind of fun.”

Circle of Ash is a haunted attraction at the Linn County Fairgrounds in Central City. Its 2020 season is opening Friday, September 25th, and it had to make a lot of changes this year in order to keep customers and its actors safe.

Earlier this year, owner Chelsea Haugh thought she might not be able to open at all. Haunted houses like Circle of Ash usually rely on the ability to get close to guests to give them a fright. Now, they’re having to get more creative with their scare-tactics.

“We’ll continue to deliver those high-intensity shows, you’re still going to have all the lights and sounds, all the props are going to come at you. So one of the biggest things we do is hang stuff you have to touch and push through, so those things will be eliminated this year,” Haugh said.

Circle of Ash is also requiring guests and actors to wear masks at all times. It’s also introducing a virtual check-in process, where customers stay in their car for their place in line, keeping groups separated from each other. Circle of Ash is also limiting groups to 6 people or less, and encouraging people to buy tickets online.

Haugh said she thinks Halloween is a holiday that makes it easy to adapt.

“The scare is the satisfaction or the gratification," Haugh said. "I think the masks allow us all to be a little more secretive, a little more mysterious to one another right now. And Halloween is the perfect time of the year to have that kind of thing happening.”

