Grassley defends Supreme Court nomination position, says no hypocrisy

WASHINGTON (AP/KCRG) - Sen. Charles Grassley is continuing to defend his decision to consider a U.S. Supreme Court justice saying he is not a hypocrite for going back on a statement he made to constituents four years ago.

Grassley said in 2016 if he were chairman in 2020 during a presidential campaign he would not hold hearings to be consistent with his position on a President Barack Obama nominee, otherwise it would be hypocritical. Grassley, then serving as chairman on the Senate Judiciary Committee, was instrumental on preventing Obama’s nominee to the court, Merrick Garland, from moving forward in the confirmation process.

He says he’s not going back on his word because his answer was conditioned on being chairman and being in a position to decide whether to move forward on a nomination.

“If people read my entire statement, they can’t accuse me of being hypocritical because I’m not chairman now. I’m within what I said in 2016,” he said on a telephone call with Iowa reporters.

Grassley told reporters in July that while the decision would ultimately be up to now-chairman Sen. Lindsey Graham, that he “would have to tell him that I wouldn’t have a hearing," according to the Quad Cities Times. Grassley declined to comment on Graham’s current position of proceeding with the nominee, citing Senate rules on debate. Graham previously has adamantly stated that he would not move forward with a nominee under the circumstances that now exist.

President Donald Trump said that he intends to nominate a judge to the Supreme Court following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday. Trump is pushing for a quick confirmation of his nominee, potentially before election day on November 3.

