Advertisement

Father struck with bullet shielding 3 kids from gunfire at NYC car dealership

By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 2:22 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (Gray News) - Police are looking for three suspects who exchanged gunfire with a man at a used car dealership in New York City. A male bystander was injured while shielding his kids from the bullets.

Police say three masked suspects fired multiple shots Monday night at a man inside On The Road Automotive Group. A 39-year-old father and his three children, all innocent bystanders, were also inside the business at the time.

Surveillance video released by police shows the father push his kids to the ground when the shooting begins. He uses his own body to shield them from the bullets.

Police say the father was struck in the right thigh and taken to the hospital in stable condition. WCBS reports he is expected to recover. None of his children were injured.

Investigators believe the shooting was gang-related, according to WCBS. The suspects allegedly stole a customer’s car outside the dealership to make their escape.

Police are asking for anyone with information to contact them.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Puppy missing after stolen at gunpoint from Denver couple

Updated: moments ago
|
By KMGH Staff
Police have identified two male teens allegedly involved in the crime, but the Dachshund puppy is still missing.

National

At least 2 Denver teens suspected of stealing puppy at gunpoint

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
While a couple and their Dachshund were on a walk, a group of teens asked if they could take pictures with the puppy. The couple agreed but say one of the teens pulled a gun and took off with the dog.

National

Alexei Navalny released from German hospital after 32 days

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny spent 32 days in treatment for alleged poisoning with a nerve agent, 24 of which were in intensive care.

National

Bipartisan agreement reached that funds government until December

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
The agreement features tens of billions for the Commodity Credit Corporation, which supplies aid to farmers, and close to $8 billion for nutritional aid.

National

RAW: Father protects kids when gunfire erupts at NYC car dealership

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Investigators believe the shooting was gang-related. They are searching for the three suspects.

Latest News

National

Suspects in attempted home invasion fatally shot in Illinois front yard

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WLS Staff
Detectives found at least one gun on the suspects but have not yet identified them or the motive behind the attempted home invasion.

National

Armed suspects killed in attempted Illinois home invasion

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
Detectives found at least one gun on the suspects but have not yet identified them or the motive behind the attempted home invasion.

Local

Cedar Rapids Police Chief in favor of lessening possession charge as reforms progress

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Sataff
Cedar Rapids city officials said progress is being made on some of the demands on police reform from the group Advocates for Social Justice, while others can only be changed at the state level.

News

Cornell College professor discusses what impact a Supreme Court nomination could have on November election

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Mary Green
The Cook Political Report currently considers the Iowa Senate race a toss-up, describing that either candidate has a good shot at winning.

News

Possible implications of Supreme Court nomination on November election

Updated: 6 hours ago
The Cook Political Report currently considers the Iowa Senate race a toss-up, describing that either candidate has a good shot at winning.