Dubuque County COVID-19 positivity rate above 15%, school district monitoring

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The 14-day positivity rate of testing for the novel coronavirus in Dubuque County is above the threshold for a potential shift to online-only learning for schools there, but the absentee rate at the county’s largest school district is not yet high enough according to state rules.

The county has a 15.9% positivity rate for COVID-19 tests over the last 14 days, according to data posted on the state’s website as of 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The Iowa Department of Education’s rules state that a school district can request a temporary period of virtual learning if a county’s positivity rate is above 15% coupled with an absentee rate of at least 10% among the student population.

The Dubuque Community School District said that its current absentee rate is around 4% as of Tuesday, September 22. For that reason, Stan Rheingans, the district’s superintendent, said that schools will continue to operate using a hybrid model, as they are now, until that absentee rate gets closer to the state’s requirements.

If a county’s positivity rate exceeds 20% over a 14-day period, then the district can request the waiver without meeting an absenteeism threshold.

Rheingans said that the district anticipates an increase in COVID-19 cases among students and staff due to the increased positivity rate in the community. Currently, the district said that 29 students, out of around 8,000, currently have the disease. 12 staff, out of around 2,000, also have active COVID-19 cases. Rheingans said that “the overwhelming majority” of active cases were due to exposure outside of the school day, according to contact tracing.

