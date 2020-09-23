Advertisement

Dubuque County COVID-19 positivity rate above 15%, school district monitoring

A sign outside of the Dubuque Community School District offices.
A sign outside of the Dubuque Community School District offices.(KCRG File)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The 14-day positivity rate of testing for the novel coronavirus in Dubuque County is above the threshold for a potential shift to online-only learning for schools there, but the absentee rate at the county’s largest school district is not yet high enough according to state rules.

The county has a 15.9% positivity rate for COVID-19 tests over the last 14 days, according to data posted on the state’s website as of 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The Iowa Department of Education’s rules state that a school district can request a temporary period of virtual learning if a county’s positivity rate is above 15% coupled with an absentee rate of at least 10% among the student population.

The Dubuque Community School District said that its current absentee rate is around 4% as of Tuesday, September 22. For that reason, Stan Rheingans, the district’s superintendent, said that schools will continue to operate using a hybrid model, as they are now, until that absentee rate gets closer to the state’s requirements.

If a county’s positivity rate exceeds 20% over a 14-day period, then the district can request the waiver without meeting an absenteeism threshold.

Rheingans said that the district anticipates an increase in COVID-19 cases among students and staff due to the increased positivity rate in the community. Currently, the district said that 29 students, out of around 8,000, currently have the disease. 12 staff, out of around 2,000, also have active COVID-19 cases. Rheingans said that “the overwhelming majority” of active cases were due to exposure outside of the school day, according to contact tracing.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Cedar Rapids teen accused of stealing guns, giving one to 16-year-old

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
A teenager is accused of stealing two guns from a residence, subsequently passing one on to a younger boy, according to law enforcement officials.

Local

Vehicle thefts up around 50% in Cedar Rapids so far this year, police say

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Law enforcement officials in Cedar Rapids are noting a dramatic increase in reported vehicle thefts to date in 2020 and are reminding residents of the steps they can take to avoid being the next victim.

News

Senate committees release report on Hunter Biden conflicts of interest investigation

Updated: 2 hours ago
Iowa senator Chuck Grassley, along with Wisconsin senator Ron Johnson, released a report this morning alleging conflicts of interest between Hunter Biden and the United States.

Iowa

Audit finds Iowa prisons director appointment mishandled

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A state audit released this week asserts that Gov. Kim Reynolds appointed the director of the Iowa Department of Corrections in a process that violated state law.

Latest News

National

Bus-size asteroid to zoom by Earth, ducking below satellites

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
An asteroid the size of a school bus is headed our way, but NASA says the space rock will zoom safely past Earth on Thursday.

News

Chief Justice John Roberts speaks at Ruth Bader Ginsburg memorial ceremony

Updated: 4 hours ago
Chief Justice John Roberts gave a eulogy today for the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg who died last week.

Iowa

856 COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths reported in Iowa Wednesday

Updated: 5 hours ago
The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 856 more COVID-19 cases and 8 more deaths in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

Iowa

City of Asbury cancels Trick-or-Treating and Halloween Parade

Updated: 5 hours ago
The city of Asbury has cancelled trick-or-treating and the Halloween Parade citing recent guidance from the CDC.

News

Board of Regents to review next year's athletic budgets for Iowa's three public universities

Updated: 7 hours ago
the Iowa Board of Regents will review next year's athletic budgets for Iowa's three public universities.

Iowa

Neighbors shocked over gruesome details of Grinnell homicide

Updated: 8 hours ago
People who live near a Grinnell home that police said was the site of a gruesome murder said they’re stunned to hear what happened.