Advertisement

Country pays final respects to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

By Kyle Midura
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Her seat on the court sits empty as the country says its first formal goodbye to Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Small in stature, the 87-year-old grew into an American legal and cultural giant over a storied career.

Ginsburg’s casket arrived at the Supreme Court Wednesday morning. She will lie in repose through Thursday and in state Friday so the public can pay its respects.

Chief Justice John Roberts delivered a eulogy at a small memorial ceremony for those close to the family Wednesday morning. “Of course she will live on in what she did to improve the law and the lives of all of us," he said, "and yet, still, Ruth is gone, and we grieve.”

Ginsburg broke through gender barriers in college, fought tirelessly for equality as a lawyer, and the nearly 500 judicial opinions she penned as a justice will continue to guide the country’s future.

“I so admired Justice Ginsburg,” said Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-VT), the country’s longest serving senator.

Leahy said Ginsburg’s brilliant mind made her an exceptional jurist, her wit, an extraordinary friend. A grin and a glance would signal a coming quip during shows at the Kennedy Center. “I would be doubled over trying to stop from laughing, and disturbing the rest of it,” he said with a chuckle, “and she’s kind of looking like, ‘oh did I say that’.”

Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) often found himself up against Ginsburg’s legal opinion while working as lawyer on issues of religious freedom. But even if you disagreed, he said she earned everyone’s respect.

“She was formidable,” he said, “if you had her on the opposing side of an argument, it was not a good day for you.”

Ginsburg, the second woman to ever serve on the nation’s highest court, will be the first to ever lie in state when she does so Friday. receive that highest honor.

Meanwhile, the political question of how to pick her successor continues to swirl around the Capitol.

Ginsburg’s family said her dying wish was the her seat remain unfilled until a new presidential and senate term begins in January. But, President Trump plans to announce a nominee this weekend and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) says Republicans have the votes to confirm a conservative successor to Ginsburg.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Wild brown bear kills Caesar the alpaca at Alaska Zoo

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
A wild brown bear broke through the zoo’s perimeter fence over the weekend and then into Caesar’s enclosure and killed him.

Local

Cedar Rapids teen accused of stealing guns, giving one to 16-year-old

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
A teenager is accused of stealing two guns from a residence, subsequently passing one on to a younger boy, according to law enforcement officials.

National

California moves to end sales of new gas-powered cars

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
California will halt sales of new gasoline-powered passenger cars and trucks by 2035, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday, a move he says will cut greenhouse gas emissions by 35% in the nation’s most populous state.

National

US hits grim milestone as Fauci, Redfield testify

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
Passing a grim milestone of 200,000 U.S. COVID-19 deaths, the focus shifts to a vaccine to save lives. The U.S. leads the world in total cases. Today, Dr. Anthony Fauci, CDC Director Robert Redfield and other health experts testified before a senate committee on the Trump administration's coronavirus response.

National Politics

Trump Homeland Security pick denies intelligence meddling

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the Department of Homeland Security denied allegations Wednesday that he molded intelligence reports to suit the administration, telling a Senate committee that a recent whistleblower’s report is “patently false.”

Latest News

National

Sen. Angus King reacts to the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Updated: 1 hour ago

National

Utility equipment eyed as possible source of fire near LA

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Officials are confident that crews will make more progress on the Bobcat Fire after containment on Wednesday hit 38% — a 21% jump from a day earlier — before hot, dry winds return to Southern California in a few days.

Education

Dubuque County COVID-19 positivity rate above 15%, school district monitoring

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
The 14-day positivity rate of testing for the novel coronavirus in Dubuque County is above the threshold for a potential shift to online-only learning for schools there, but the absentee rate at the county’s largest school district is not yet high enough according to state rules.

National

Clyburn questions whether Senate GOP should confirm new Supreme Court pick

Updated: 1 hour ago

National Politics

Judge: Eric Trump must testify in NY probe before election

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A judge ruled Wednesday that President Donald Trump’s son Eric Trump must testify in a New York investigation into the family’s businesses before the November election.

National

Grand jury announces decision in Breonna Taylor case

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Grand jury announces decision in Breonna Taylor case.