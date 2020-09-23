Advertisement

City of Asbury cancels Trick-or-Treating and Halloween Parade

Children trick-or-treating on Halloween.
Children trick-or-treating on Halloween.(Gray TV)
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASBURY, Iowa (KCRG) - The city of Asbury has cancelled trick-or-treating and its Halloween Parade citing recent guidance from the CDC.

The CDC on Tuesday announced new guidance encouraging people to avoid trick-or-treating, wearing costumes masks, holding indoor costume parties, or going to haunted houses, saying those are all high risk activities.

For more on the CDC’s Halloween guidance, click here.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Board of Regents to review next year's athletic budgets for Iowa's three public universities

Updated: 2 hours ago
the Iowa Board of Regents will review next year's athletic budgets for Iowa's three public universities.

Iowa

Neighbors shocked over gruesome details of Grinnell homicide

Updated: 3 hours ago
People who live near a Grinnell home that police said was the site of a gruesome murder said they’re stunned to hear what happened.

Iowa

Crash causes backup on I-380 northbound

Updated: 3 hours ago
The right lane of I-380 northbound is blocked due to a crash from Exit 239 - US 218; I-80. The crash is also causing a backup on I-80.

Iowa

Senate committees release report on Hunter Biden conflicts of interest investigation

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Senate Homeland Security and Senate Finance Committee released on Wednesday an 87-page report revealing millions of dollars in questionable financial transactions between Hunter Biden, his associates and foreign individuals.

Latest News

News

Cindy McCain endorses Joe Biden

Updated: 4 hours ago
The widow of late Republican senator John McCain, Cindy Mccain is endorsing Joe Biden.

News

Virtual Cedar Rapids press conference will discuss Biden's future plans

Updated: 4 hours ago
Retired Iowa Senator Tom Harkin is holding a series of virtual press conferences talking about Joe Biden's plan for the pandemic and its aftermath.

News

Health officials investigate surge in COVID-19 cases in northwest Iowa

Updated: 4 hours ago
Iowa health officials are working to determine what's causing a spike in new coronavirus cases in the state's northwest corner.

News

Cedar Rapids making progress on demands from Advocates for Social Justice

Updated: 4 hours ago
Cedar Rapids City officials say progress is being made on some of the demands from the group Advocates for Social Justice

News

Justice Ginsburg to lie in repose in Supreme Court

Updated: 5 hours ago
The late U.S. Supreme court justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg will lie in repose in the Supreme Court today and tomorrow.

Local

Cedar Rapids Police Chief in favor of lessening possession charge as reforms progress

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Sataff
Cedar Rapids city officials said progress is being made on some of the demands on police reform from the group Advocates for Social Justice, while others can only be changed at the state level.