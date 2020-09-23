City of Asbury cancels Trick-or-Treating and Halloween Parade

ASBURY, Iowa (KCRG) - The city of Asbury has cancelled trick-or-treating and its Halloween Parade citing recent guidance from the CDC.

The CDC on Tuesday announced new guidance encouraging people to avoid trick-or-treating, wearing costumes masks, holding indoor costume parties, or going to haunted houses, saying those are all high risk activities.

