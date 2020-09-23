Cedar Rapids tree removal company concerned with reputation after false price gouging claims

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids-based Tree Removal company says some businesses are being accused of price gouging during clean-up from last month’s derecho. But the owner says it’s because they’ve been mistaken for another company with the same exact name.

“We get these out of town people that come in here and they just book start doing work and they are not legit to work in Iowa. They are storm chasers,” said Jennifer Lybarger.

Lybarger has owned Arbor Tech Tree Service here in Cedar Rapids for the past 12 years and says they’ve built their business on honesty, and doing good work. So, when she got a letter from the state’s attorney office regarding accusations of price gouging, she was confused.

“I got to reading the stuff. I had a copy of the other company, Arbor Tech Tree Service out of Houston, Texas', proposal and invoice copied with the letter and realized it was a Houston, Texas company with a Houston phone number, and they got a local number a 319 number,” Lybarger said.

The company that Lybarger’s was mistaken for has the same name but is based in Houston, Texas. She also noticed she was getting negative reviews from people she’s even worked for. One customer she gave a quote to fell victim to the other company.

“I gave her a quote before the storm like June or July to have two trees removed for $2,600, because they aren’t big trees, and she got a quote from this other company after the storm hit for $13,000 and she thought it was local,” said Lybarger.

That customer ended up having to get the work done and pay that amount. Lybarger says she’s reached out to the state’s attorney’s office, and Linn County Sheriff’s Office for help. They told her they are investigating this.

“And I actually spoke to the homeowner that filed the initial claim and she’s furious, but apologizes because it all fell back on my company,” Lybarger said.

Lybarger says her big concern is that it’s ruining a reputation that she worked years to build.

“With the negative reviews, it’s going to make people not want to work with me, work for me or hire me,” she added. Robert Way helps out with the business, and says they are still dealing with the fallout from this.

“We still get a tons of calls. I would say 50 or more a day literally and the companies that come out of town, they don’t want to actually do the tree work. Half of them are probably yard crews, but they don’t do the actual trimming of the trees so we have a lot of tree work to do now,” said Way.

Their advice to people is to check with the state of Iowa to make sure a company is registered with the state before doing business with them.

Anyone with price gouging complaints can reach out to the Iowa Attorney General’s Officer Consumer Protective Division.

