Cedar Rapids teen accused of stealing guns, giving one to 16-year-old

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A teenager is accused of stealing two guns from a residence, subsequently passing one on to a younger boy, according to law enforcement officials.

Christopher Zito, 19, was arrested and charged with trafficking stolen weapons and transfer of a revolver to a person under the age of 21.

According to court filings, prosecutors believe that Zito allegedly took two revolvers from a home in the 5400 block of Ruhd Street SW on July 27, 2020. Zito lived at the home intermittently and told investigators that he took the guns. He also told them that he gave one, a Taurus .44 magnum, to a 16-year-old male.

Investigators originally made contact with Zito over a separate incident, in which he allegedly broke into his father’s residence on September 6 and took a key to a vehicle.

Zito is being held at the Linn County Jail.

