Audit finds Iowa prisons director appointment mishandled

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A state audit released this week asserts that Gov. Kim Reynolds appointed the director of the Iowa Department of Corrections in a process that violated state law.

Reynolds named department veteran Beth Skinner as director in June 2019, replacing retiring interim Director Dan Craig.

The Iowa Senate approved Skinner’s appointment in February. But state law requires the Iowa Board of Corrections to recommend qualified individuals to the governor when a vacancy for corrections director exists.

The Des Moines Register reports that the state auditor found that hadn’t happened in Skinner’s case.

It was not immediately clear what — if any — action would be taken as result of the audit.

