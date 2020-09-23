Another nice day ahead, breezy conditions Thursday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Expect another nice day across eastern Iowa. Highs this afternoon in the upper 70s and low 80s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Mainly dry for your Thursday. Highs continue to stay above average in the upper 70s, low 80s. A few showers could be possible on Thursday, but chances look slim and most of the area will stay dry. It could be breezy at times tomorrow from the southwest between 10-20 mph, gusts up to 30 mph.

Above-average temperatures continue through the end of the week and the beginning of the weekend. A slight chance of rain comes Saturday, then a cool down. Highs on Sunday in the low 70s and into the 60s next week.

