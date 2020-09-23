Advertisement

856 COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths reported in Iowa Wednesday

A health worker performs a COVID-19 test at a Test Iowa site at Waukee South Middle School, Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Waukee, Iowa.
A health worker performs a COVID-19 test at a Test Iowa site at Waukee South Middle School, Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Waukee, Iowa.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 856 more COVID-19 cases and 8 more deaths in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

As of 10:30 a.m. on September 23, the state’s data is showing a total of 82,006 COVID-19 cases and 1,293 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

A total of 6,080 tests were reported to have been conducted over the last 24 hours, making the total number of tests conducted 750,943 since the pandemic began.

There are currently a total of 310 patients hospitalized with the virus, with 59 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. Of those patients, 77 are in the ICU and 37 are on ventilators.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Bus-size asteroid to zoom by Earth, ducking below satellites

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
An asteroid the size of a school bus is headed our way, but NASA says the space rock will zoom safely past Earth on Thursday.

Iowa

City of Asbury cancels Trick-or-Treating and Halloween Parade

Updated: 2 hours ago
The city of Asbury has cancelled trick-or-treating and the Halloween Parade citing recent guidance from the CDC.

News

Board of Regents to review next year's athletic budgets for Iowa's three public universities

Updated: 4 hours ago
the Iowa Board of Regents will review next year's athletic budgets for Iowa's three public universities.

Iowa

Neighbors shocked over gruesome details of Grinnell homicide

Updated: 4 hours ago
People who live near a Grinnell home that police said was the site of a gruesome murder said they’re stunned to hear what happened.

Latest News

Iowa

Crash causes backup on I-380 northbound

Updated: 5 hours ago
The right lane of I-380 northbound is blocked due to a crash from Exit 239 - US 218; I-80. The crash is also causing a backup on I-80.

Iowa

Senate committees release report on Hunter Biden conflicts of interest investigation

Updated: 5 hours ago
The Senate Homeland Security and Senate Finance Committee released on Wednesday an 87-page report revealing millions of dollars in questionable financial transactions between Hunter Biden, his associates and foreign individuals.

News

Cindy McCain endorses Joe Biden

Updated: 6 hours ago
The widow of late Republican senator John McCain, Cindy Mccain is endorsing Joe Biden.

News

Virtual Cedar Rapids press conference will discuss Biden's future plans

Updated: 6 hours ago
Retired Iowa Senator Tom Harkin is holding a series of virtual press conferences talking about Joe Biden's plan for the pandemic and its aftermath.

News

Health officials investigate surge in COVID-19 cases in northwest Iowa

Updated: 6 hours ago
Iowa health officials are working to determine what's causing a spike in new coronavirus cases in the state's northwest corner.

News

Cedar Rapids making progress on demands from Advocates for Social Justice

Updated: 6 hours ago
Cedar Rapids City officials say progress is being made on some of the demands from the group Advocates for Social Justice