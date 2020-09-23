856 COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths reported in Iowa Wednesday

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 856 more COVID-19 cases and 8 more deaths in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

As of 10:30 a.m. on September 23, the state’s data is showing a total of 82,006 COVID-19 cases and 1,293 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

A total of 6,080 tests were reported to have been conducted over the last 24 hours, making the total number of tests conducted 750,943 since the pandemic began.

There are currently a total of 310 patients hospitalized with the virus, with 59 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. Of those patients, 77 are in the ICU and 37 are on ventilators.

