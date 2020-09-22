Wyoming, Iowa man shot by law enforcement after brandishing firearm

JONES COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A Wyoming, Iowa man was shot by law enforcement after they said he brandished a firearm on Monday.

A 911 call was received by the Jones County Sheriff’s Office at around 7:33 p.m., about a firearm complaint at 9073 County Road E45 in Jones County.

Jones County deputies, Delaware County deputies and a trooper with the Iowa State Patrol responded to the call.

Officials on scene said 51-year-old James Orval Bartram was brandishing a firearm when the Iowa State Patrol trooper and a Delaware deputy fired at him, hitting him in the upper torso.

Bartram was taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics where he is still receiving medical care.

No law enforcement personnel were injured. The names of the trooper and deputy who fired at Bartram are not being named at this time.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are investigating the incident

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.