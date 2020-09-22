Waterloo approves mask mandate extension

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Waterloo’s face mask mandate will now stay in effect for another six weeks, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier.

The original mandate would have expired at the end of the month. Monday night, city council voted 4-2 in favor of extending it.

The city’s current mask mandate requires people to wear masks inside public buildings when social distancing isn’t possible.

This also applies to private or public transportation services.

The Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors is also considering passing a mask mandate that would be similar to Waterloo’s mandate.

The county health board approved the resolution earlier this month.

The county resolution would include enforcement with misdemeanor-level fines for violators.

