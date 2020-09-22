UNI-Dome to be used as early voting site

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - One of the most recognizable structures on the University of Northern Iowa campus will be a hub of democratic activity this fall, school officials announced on Tuesday.

The UNI-Dome, which normally hosts the Panthers' home football games and other events, will be an early voting site for all Black Hawk County voters, according to the school. Anybody who is registered to vote in the county can use the location during certain hours between October 6 and October 10.

“UNI is proud to continue its partnership with the Black Hawk County Auditor’s Office to host early and Election Day voting. Civic engagement is central to UNI’s mission and values; we are committed to educating our students about the importance of participating in elections and to serving as a satellite site for voting to our broader community,” Andrew Morse, assistant to the president for board and governmental relations, said, in a statement.

The school and its athletics department coordinated to make the facility available as a large space to allow better social distancing amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The site will also be a polling place for certain voters on election day on November 3, which school officials said would be the first time the facility was used for that purpose since it opened.

Operating times for satellite early voting at the UNI-Dome:

Tuesday, October 6: 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Wednesday, October 7: 12 Noon - 4:00 p.m.

Thursday, October 8: 3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Friday, October 9: 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 10: 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

