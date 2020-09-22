Two Edgewood, Iowa men injured in construction accident

DUBUQUE COUNTY (KCRG) - Two men from Edgewood, Iowa were injured when a mechanical lift carrying them and 2x4s tipped and caused them to fall.

Officials said it happened at around 8:58 a.m. at 22670 Basswood Lane, in Sherrill.

Adam Hershberger, 22, and Raymond Strutzman, 22, were working on a wall when the lift tipped into the wall causing it to fall. The men fell about 15 feet to the ground.

Officials said when first responders arrived, they found them with a wooden structure frame on top of them.

Both men were taken to Mercy Hospital, but Hershberger was then airlifted to University of Iowa Hospital. Their status is unknown at this time.

