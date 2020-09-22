Advertisement

Two Edgewood, Iowa men injured in construction accident

(MGN Online)
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE COUNTY (KCRG) - Two men from Edgewood, Iowa were injured when a mechanical lift carrying them and 2x4s tipped and caused them to fall.

Officials said it happened at around 8:58 a.m. at 22670 Basswood Lane, in Sherrill.

Adam Hershberger, 22, and Raymond Strutzman, 22, were working on a wall when the lift tipped into the wall causing it to fall. The men fell about 15 feet to the ground.

Officials said when first responders arrived, they found them with a wooden structure frame on top of them.

Both men were taken to Mercy Hospital, but Hershberger was then airlifted to University of Iowa Hospital. Their status is unknown at this time.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Some Dems, not yet Biden, talk of expanding Supreme Court

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The prospect that President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans will fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Supreme Court seat before the year is out has ignited a call for major changes on the court, including expanding the number of justices.

Iowa

Waterloo approves mask mandate extension

Updated: 1 hours ago
Waterloo’s face mask mandate will now stay in effect for another six weeks, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier.

Iowa

Backers pledge $1.65M in push to save Iowa sports programs

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Supporters lobbying to reinstate four recently-eliminated University of Iowa sports programs say they have obtained $1.65 million and counting in pledges if the school decides to keep them going.

News

Investigation determines Iowa City suspicious death to be murder, suicide

Updated: 3 hours ago
Officials in Iowa City said their suspicious death investigation has determined the deaths of Latoya Smith and Floyd Rush to be a murder, suicide.

Latest News

News

Mount Pleasant man accused of stealing from Johnson County Agricultural Association

Updated: 3 hours ago
A Mount Pleasant man has been accused of stealing money from the Johnson County Agricultural Association and using it for personal use.

News

Waterloo approves mask mandate extension

Updated: 3 hours ago
Waterloo's face mask mandate will now stay in effect for another six weeks.

Iowa

491 COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths reported in Iowa Tuesday

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 491 more COVID-19 cases and 19 more deaths in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

News

CDC sets new guidance discouraging Halloween activities

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By CNN
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is encouraging people to stay away from most of the fun activities connected to Halloween.

Iowa

Part of Marion Boulevard/7th Avenue to close Wednesday

Updated: 4 hours ago
Marion Boulevard/7th Avenue’s inside northbound and southbound lanes will close for two weeks between 1st Street and 2nd Street starting at 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

Iowa

Investigation determines Iowa City suspicious death to be murder, suicide

Updated: 4 hours ago
Officials in Iowa City said their suspicious death investigation has determined the deaths of Latoya Smith and Floyd Rush to be a murder, suicide.