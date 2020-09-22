Advertisement

The first day of fall will be feeling more like summer

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 3:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The official start of the fall season is this morning, but will be feeling more like summer this afternoon. Highs this afternoon will be in the low 80s with mostly sunny skies. A bit of haze is still possible today from the wildfire smoke, but shouldn’t have much of an impact on sky cover like the last couple of days. That upper-level wildfire smoke pushes out tomorrow. Dry and sunny conditions continue tomorrow and for the most part on Thursday. A few showers and storms could be possible throughout the day, but chances look slim and not everyone will see rain. Highs stay above average through the beginning of the weekend in the upper 70s, low 80s. Another slight chance of rain comes Saturday, then a cool down.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago
The first official day of fall will be feeling more like summer.

Forecast

Mostly sunny and comfortable weather continues this week

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Joe Winters
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 13 hours ago

Forecast

Quiet, sunny, & breezy start to the week

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 3:48 AM CDT
|
By Kalie Pluchel
Expect a nice day ahead to start your Monday. Temperatures may be a bit cool in the 40s and 50s out the door, but highs this afternoon will be in the mid o upper 70s.

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 3:48 AM CDT
A nice start to the week, highs in the mid-70s this afternoon.

Forecast

Warming up as we head toward Autumn

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 4:29 PM CDT
|
By Jan Ryherd
As we head toward the first day of fall, Mother Nature has us returning to summer.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 4:28 PM CDT
As we head toward the first day of fall, Mother Nature has us returning to summer

Forecast

Mostly sunny, breezy and comfortable

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 6:25 AM CDT
|
By Joe Winters
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 6:04 AM CDT

Forecast

Hazy sunshine to wrap up the weekend

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 7:05 PM CDT
|
By Jan Ryherd
More great mid-September weather will wrap up the weekend on Sunday.