The first day of fall will be feeling more like summer

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The official start of the fall season is this morning, but will be feeling more like summer this afternoon. Highs this afternoon will be in the low 80s with mostly sunny skies. A bit of haze is still possible today from the wildfire smoke, but shouldn’t have much of an impact on sky cover like the last couple of days. That upper-level wildfire smoke pushes out tomorrow. Dry and sunny conditions continue tomorrow and for the most part on Thursday. A few showers and storms could be possible throughout the day, but chances look slim and not everyone will see rain. Highs stay above average through the beginning of the weekend in the upper 70s, low 80s. Another slight chance of rain comes Saturday, then a cool down.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.