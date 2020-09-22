Students in Cedar Rapids Community School District return to learning

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Monday was the first day of a new normal for students as they returned to school either virtually learning at home or back in the classroom in person.

All elementary school students returned to school in person Monday, as well as those at several middle schools. Other’s because of storm damage to schools have to wait. For those returning in person, classrooms looked very different - students were spaced apart and students and staff wore masks as they navigated through their lessons on laptops.

The district announced, last month, that damage to numerous school buildings -- including Washington, Jefferson and Kennedy high schools -- would force high school students to have to go “online-only” for now. The district deputy Superintendent says their student internet hubs are a resource to help.

““We know everybody wasn’t choosing that remote learning environment and for some of our families, they were forced to because our buildings aren’t accessible at this point in time. We had really strong participation at the hubs, we served over 60 meals today within the 8 sites and things seem to be going well,” said Nicole Kooiker.

The three middle schools students did go back to school in person were Harding, Wilson and Roosevelt.

