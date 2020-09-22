Part of Marion Boulevard/7th Avenue to close Wednesday

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Marion Boulevard/7th Avenue’s inside northbound and southbound lanes will close for two weeks between 1st Street and 2nd Street starting at 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

This is Phase 1 of the city’s CeMar Trail Alignment project that begins with the demolition of the existing rail bridge over Marion Boulevard.

