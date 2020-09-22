Palo man injured in ATV crash Monday

PALO, Iowa (KCRG) - First responders in Palo received a report of an ATV accident at around 9:46 p.m. on September 21.

Officials said the ATV had gone over an embankment along the Cedar River near the 500 block of Linn Drive.

The ATV went into the river and the driver, 49-year-old Sean Belk, of Palo, was thrown off, but remained in the bank of the river.

Belk was not wearing a helmet at the time of the incident. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials are still investigating the incident to determine whether Belk was intoxicated at the time of the accident.

