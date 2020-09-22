Advertisement

New Iowa poll shows Trump and Biden are tied six weeks before Election Day

(Tia Defour)
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are tied with just six weeks remaining before Election Day, according to a new Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa poll.

The poll showed 47 percent of likely voters support Trump, 47 percent support Biden, four percent would vote for someone else and three percent are undecided.

The Des Moines Register reported gender as being the thing that appears to drive the divide, with men supporting Trump and women supporting Biden.

This is the second poll that showed a very close race. The previous Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa poll from June had Trump in the lead at 44 percent to Biden’s 43 percent.

See the full results of the poll on the Des Moines Register’s website.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Iowa senators support moving ahead with Supreme Court nomination

Updated: 54 minutes ago
Iowa's two senators say they support moving ahead with the nomination and confirmation of a new supreme court justice.

News

North Scott High School to have online-only classes after COVID-19 spike

Updated: 1 hour ago
The state approved online only classes for the rest of this week for North Scott High School in Eldridge.

Iowa

Wyoming, Iowa man shot by law enforcement after brandishing firearm

Updated: 1 hour ago
A Wyoming, Iowa man was shot by law enforcement they said he brandished a firearm on Monday.

Iowa

Friends of Yellow River State Forest ask for help identifying theft suspect

Updated: 1 hours ago
The nonprofit organization Friends of Yellow River State Forest is asking for help identifying someone it said broke into and stole the money from its wood and ice sales money boxes.

Latest News

News

Wyoming, Iowa man shot by law enforcement after brandishing firearm

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investiagtion is investigating an officer involved shooting in Jones County.

News

Lucas Jones appeal hearing set for Tuesday

Updated: 3 hours ago
An appeal hearing is set for the former Cedar Rapids Police Officer Lucas Jones.

News

Des Moines School Board approves tentative start dates for hybrid learning

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Des Moines School board approved tentative start dates for hybrid learning after a four hour long debate.

Iowa

Palo man injured in ATV crash Monday

Updated: 3 hours ago
First responders in Palo received a report of an ATV accident at around 9:46 p.m. on September 21.

Local

Long-term care facility steers away from State Hygienic Lab COVID-19 testing

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
SunnyCrest Manor is running COVID-19 tests through an antigen machine that gives results back in 15 minutes. Results sent to the State Hygienic Lab would not come back for days.

News

Linn County neighborhood says haunted house ‘not something we want in our community’

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Mary Green
The Linn County Board of Supervisors has the final say on whether or not the haunted house will get its permit to open up.