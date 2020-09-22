New Iowa poll shows Trump and Biden are tied six weeks before Election Day

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are tied with just six weeks remaining before Election Day, according to a new Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa poll.

The poll showed 47 percent of likely voters support Trump, 47 percent support Biden, four percent would vote for someone else and three percent are undecided.

The Des Moines Register reported gender as being the thing that appears to drive the divide, with men supporting Trump and women supporting Biden.

This is the second poll that showed a very close race. The previous Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa poll from June had Trump in the lead at 44 percent to Biden’s 43 percent.

See the full results of the poll on the Des Moines Register’s website.

