Mount Pleasant man arrested for stealing from Johnson County Agricultural Association

31-year-old Zachery Ely Russell, of Mount Pleasant, stole money from the Johnson County Agricultural Association using the company’s banking debit cards, checking account and lines of credit.
31-year-old Zachery Ely Russell, of Mount Pleasant, stole money from the Johnson County Agricultural Association using the company’s banking debit cards, checking account and lines of credit.(KCRG)
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 8:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A Mount Pleasant man has been arrested for stealing money from the Johnson County Agricultural Association and using it for personal use.

Zachery Ely Russell, 31, was hired to perform maintenance and bookkeeping duties at the Johnson County Fairgrounds. Officials said in a criminal complaint that Russell stole money from the company using debit cards, a checking account and lines of credit between September 2018 and February 2020.

The criminal complaint said Russell transferred money to his personal banking account and Paypal account, and bought a 2014 Chevy Silverado and a 2018 Stampede X side by side with accessories.

Russell was also supposed to clean the fairgrounds as part of his duties, but instead he hired a commercial cleaning business to do the cleaning in October 2018 for more than $9,000.

He also reportedly wrote a check worth $4,525 from the Johnson County Agricultural Association’s bank account to himself.

Russell faces multiple theft charges.

