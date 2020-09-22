Advertisement

Mediacom says it will issue $100 “thank you” credits for derecho victims, 671 still without service

Utility wires stand damaged after a derecho on August 10, 2020.
Utility wires stand damaged after a derecho on August 10, 2020.(KCRG)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Customers of a major cable company in eastern Iowa that were victims of the August 10 derecho will be getting an extra break on their next bill, according to the company.

Mediacom announced the $100 “Thank You” credit in an email to customers on Tuesday. The email was accompanied by a message from Corey Bowman, area operations director for the cable company, that thanked patience for the “uneven and frustrating” restoration process.

“As a gesture of our appreciation, we have processed an additional $100 Thank you credit for believing in our products and services on your next billing statement. This is in addition to the Derecho storm credit that we have already applied for the time you were without service," Bowman said, in the email.

The company still said that 671 customers in the Cedar Rapids area were without service as of 3:20 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon. Most of those were concentrated in the southeast part of the city, according to an outage map on their website.

