Linn County auditor clarifies mask expectations for upcoming in-person voting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - During a presentation to the Linn County Board of Supervisors, auditor Joel Miller explained what mask requirements will be in place during in-person voting before and on election day.

Miller told the board that masks cannot be required for people who choose to vote on election day itself. He said that voters who may be uncomfortable around others who are not wearing masks should bear that in mind when deciding when to vote.

“We will of course as we did in the primary clean and sanitize as best as possible,” Miller said. “But for voters that want to avoid unmasked other voters on election day, there is a real possibility based on the amount of voters that I anticipate showing up on election day that they will likely encounter unmasked voters.”

Miller said that masks will be required at early or satellite voting locations prior to election day.

Linn County will operate 51 polling places during November’s general election. Each voting booth will be cleaned between each voter. More information about the upcoming election can be found on the county’s elections department website.

