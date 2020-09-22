Investigation determines Iowa City suspicious death to be murder, suicide

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials in Iowa City said their suspicious death investigation has determined the deaths of Latoya Smith and Floyd Rush to be a murder, suicide.

On September 15, first responders were called to 86 Aniston Street in Iowa City by family members who were concerned after they saw through a window Latoya Smith laying on the bathroom floor.

After entering the residence, police found the dead bodies of Latoya Smith and Floyd Rush.

Officials said Rush shot Smith several times with a handgun before turning the weapon on himself.

The investigation determined Rush and Smith died due to the gunshots after 8:30 a.m. and before 2 p.m., and that no other people were in the residence at the time of death.

