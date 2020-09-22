Advertisement

Horseman takes ride on Chicago expressway, tying up traffic

Adam Hollingsworth, who goes by the alias &#34;Dread Head Cowboy,&#34; rides his horse along the Dan Ryan Expressway in Chicago on Monday, September 21, 2020.
By the Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICAGO (AP) — A man who calls himself the “Dread Head Cowboy" was taken into custody after riding his horse on Chicago’s Dan Ryan Expressway during the height of the evening rush hour.

Adam Hollingsworth was escorted by a phalanx of motorcyclists Monday as he rode his horse in the expressway’s southbound lanes, sometimes at a gallop, for several miles. On a Facebook Live feed while he was riding, Hollingsworth said he wanted everyone to know kids lives matter.

He added, “until kids' lives matter, nothing else matters.”

Hollingsworth has been making appearances in various Chicago neighborhoods to promote participation in the U.S. census.

